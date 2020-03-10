PESOTUM — Bill A. Fisher, 69, of Pesotum died peacefully at 1:30 a.m. Saturday (March 7, 2020). Bill was born in Nowata, Okla., on Oct. 28, 1950, to Bill E. and Margaret (Young) Fisher. He graduated from Nowata High School and went on to get his bachelor of science in agriculture from Oklahoma State University (Go Pokes!) and his master of science from University of Illinois.
It was there that he met and married Connie Carter. She lives on along with his three children, Rachel Zoralee Fisher, Frank Charles (Tiffany) Fisher and Stuart Keeth (Valerie) Fisher; his four grandchildren; and his sister, Sally Fisher Strube, and her husband, Mike Strube.
Bill and Connie moved back “home” to Nowata in 1977. Bill raised hogs, ran a welding shop, partnered in BJ’s BBQ, a successful food truck, and worked in the oil fields.
They returned to Champaign, where Bill managed the university hog farms for many years until retirement. During his tenure, Chinese pigs were brought to the UI for research. He introduced these exotic breeds to pork producers around the country.
Bill was instrumental in starting Piglets on Parade, an educational farrowing unit at the Illinois State Fair. He also donated his time to Operation Main Street, where he traveled around the state educating adults on the value of pork in a healthy diet. He was a proud inductee into the Illinois Pork Producers Hall of Fame. Bill received the Pork Promoter of the Year award in 2012.
Bill liked working on projects in his shop, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was a college sports fan, especially his beloved OSU Cowboys. Bill was always ready to visit Stillwater, Okla., and enjoy a football game with dear Okie friends.
Bill was an exceptional father and grandfather, an exemplary brother and friend and an incredibly supportive husband. Once you met Bill, you had a friend for life. He taught us all to work hard, be kind and love each other above all else.
He was a dreamer who never shied away from a challenge. He learned this from his father and passed it on to his children, who will keep his memory alive in their own children.
He will be missed but never forgotten.
There will be an open house celebration of life at the Owens Funeral Home, Champaign, from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Memorials may be made to the Nowata Historical Society, Nowata, Okla.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.