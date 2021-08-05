URBANA — Bill J. Frank, 65, of Urbana passed away Monday (Aug. 2, 2021) in Mattoon.
A visitation will be held on Aug. 7 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Following the visitation, there will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Due to high risk factors, masks are required to enter the building. Casual and Cubs attire are strongly encouraged.
Bill was born on Feb. 11, 1956, in Sterling, to parents Clarence and Eunice (Steele) Frank. He graduated from Sterling High School. During his career, Bill worked in retail management and in insurance sales. Bill was a huge Chicago Cubs fan and loved watching the team play.
Bill was preceded in death by his father and three siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda; children, Josh (Jillian) Frank of Dayton, Maine, Erin (Grant) Wade of Sullivan, Richie (Jenny) Frank of Cheltenham, Pa., Makenzie (Kevin) Aka of Louisville, Ky.; 12 grandchildren; and six siblings.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to First Christian Church, Sullivan; Grace City Church of the Northeast in Philadelphia; and Project GiveAKidAFlagToWave of the Urbana Exchange Club.
Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.