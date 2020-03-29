TUSCOLA — William Paul “Bill” Murphy, 55, of Hyrum, Utah, formerly of Tuscola, passed away Tuesday (March 24, 2020).
Bill was born June 25, 1964, in Tuscola, the son of Paul and Ruth Botts Murphy.
He leaves behind his wife, Yvonne; mother, Ruth Murphy of Arthur; children, Micheal (Sierra) Murphy of Urbana, Kimberly (Amy) Murphy of Billings, Mont., and Dustin (Kevin) Jackson of Paris, Ill.; two grandchildren, Calder and Elise Murphy; beloved sister, Debbie Bennett of Shelbyville; brother, Tracy Murphy of Tuscola; nephew, Brandon Murphy; and several aunts and cousins.
Also surviving are two stepsons, two stepdaughters and two stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Murphy, and brother, Stephen Paul Murphy.
Bill graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1982.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.