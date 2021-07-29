RANTOUL — Billy Joe Phillips, 88, of Rantoul passed away Wednesday (July 28, 2021) at 5:45 a.m. at home.
Billy Joe was born on Dec. 30, 1932, in Herrin, to Joe Henry and Hazel (Yates) Phillips. He married Lorraine Cronin on June 2, 1956, in Herrin. She survives in Rantoul.
Mr. Phillips was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired federal civil service from Chanute Air Force Base after 34 years of service. He then worked for Roessler Construction Company as general manager of Rantoul Truck Equipment.
Mr. Phillips was an active member of the Rantoul First Baptist Church and Promise Keepers. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 460 AF & AM, Danville Consistory and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a past member of the Kiwanis Club and enjoyed woodworking.
Survivors include his wife, Lorraine C. Phillips of Rantoul; daughters, Kendra (Brent) Little of Rantoul and Diana (Robert Gray) Phillips-Gray of Tuscola; grandchildren, Jori Noelle Little, Chet (Devon) Little and Chase Little, all of Rantoul; great-grandchild, Kaiyren Little of Rantoul; sisters, Alice Crawford of Herrin and Debbie Hutchens of Herrin; brothers, Charles (Verla) Baily of Herrin and James (Gayla) Baily, both of Tunnel Hill; sister-in-law, Diane Hughes of Marion; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Brody Little (great-grandson), Raymond Baily (brother), Wanda (Robert) Jackson (sister), Larry G. Hughes (brother-in-law) and Ryan Hughes (nephew).
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. at the Rantoul First Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dan DeWitt. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Graveside military rites will be performed. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church fellowship hall with Masonic rites at 5 p.m. Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, Marion, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Rantoul First Baptist Harmony Class, and envelopes will be available at the church. For more information or to sign the memorial guest register, visit hughesfuneralhomes.com.