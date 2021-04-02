FOLEY, Ala. — Bill Revell, 76, was born July 11, 1944, to Frank and Pauline Revell at Burnham City Hospital, Champaign, and went to heaven on Feb. 23, 2021, in Foley, Ala.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Sandy, of many fun-loving years; two sisters, Ruth Ann and Mary Jean; and a cousin, Joe.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma; brother, Frank Jr.; and his cousins, Helen, Gary, John and Jim.
“Bill, you will be sadly missed by many, but your beautiful memories will live on in our hearts forever, but the void left behind by you and Jr. can only be filled by God’s grace and love.”
Whisper “I love you” to a butterfly, and it will fly to heaven and deliver your message!