CHAMPAIGN — Bill Sargent, 85, of Champaign died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) at home.

A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the funeral home.

 