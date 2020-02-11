Bill Sargent Feb 11, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Bill Sargent, 85, of Champaign died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) at home. A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers