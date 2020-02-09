Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy. Snow during the morning will give way to rainy conditions during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.