SAVOY — William R. “Bill” Valentine, 85, of Savoy, formerly of Urbana, died Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at his home.
He was born Oct. 23, 1934, the youngest of six children to Murvin and Catherine (Clark) Valentine. He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1952. Bill was active in the drama club and varsity cheerleading. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany with the 31st Transportation BTL during the Berlin East/West Germany Cold War. He served two years active duty and two years in reserves.
Bill was a member of Grace United Methodist for more than 60 years where he had served as organist and choir director. He also taught Sunday School, was youth director and served on several building committees. He also played in and directed the handbell choir. Bill was a 32nd Degree Mason of Scottish Rite Valley of Danville and a member of Masonic Lodge No. 157, Urbana. He retired as a letter carrier in 1992 from the Champaign post office.
Bill married Joy Metz on April 24, 1960, at Wesley Methodist Church on campus. Bill and Joy lived in south Urbana all their married life. Joy passed away on Feb. 9, 2006. He is survived by a son, Jeff of Champaign; a daughter, Diane of Danville; a grandson, Kyle (Laura) of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Urbana First United Methodist Church, 304 S. Race St., with a visitation one hour prior to service time. The Rev. Robert Freeman will officiate, and burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. There will also be a visitationfrom 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, with Masonic rites at 2 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cunningham Children’s Home, 1301 N. Cunningham Ave., Urbana, IL 61802; Advocate Illinois Masonic Pediatric Developmental Center, 3040 N. Wilten Ave., Chicago, IL 60657; or Urbana First United Methodist Church, 304 S. Race St., Urbana, IL 61801. Condolences may be offered online at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.