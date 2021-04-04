JOLIET — Billie Louise Limacher, 99, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2021, in her home, surrounded by three generations of her family.
Billie was born May 29, 1921, in Danville. Growing up in Danville, Billie was involved in many actives including the Danville City Band, Mickey Mouse Club and the Methodist Choir. After graduating Danville High School, she worked several years as a professional model in Chicago.
She met her husband of 70 years, Dr. William Limacher, on a blind date on Aug. 17, 1940. They were married at Naval Air Station, Norman, Okla., in 1944, prior to Bill leaving for Okinawa, Japan.
Billie not only fell in love with Bill, but she also fell in love with Joliet.
While raising four children, she continued her passion for being involved and became active in many organizations and charities in Joliet.
In the early 1970s, Billie was the guiding force for building the Will Joliet Bicentennial Park, later renamed the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in May 2000.
She served as president of the Park Board for over four decades, and the park became known as "Billie's Baby." She earned and received multiple awards for selflessly donating her time and energy for the benefit of her community. She was a founding member of the Will County Historical Society and St. Paul the Apostle Parish. She served as the Will County Historian for several years.
Billie is survived by her four children, William Patrick (Sandra) of Winnetka, James Thomas of Ottawa, Mary Therese (Ronald) Dell of Wheaton and Susan Louise (Douglas) Parrett of Champaign; a daughter-in-law, Agnes Limacher of Joliet; 11 grandchildren, Eli (Jodi) Limacher of Shorewood, Kirk (Hillary) Limacher of Winnetka, Zachary (Rinn) Limacher of Issaquah, Wash., Catherine Limacher of Joliet, Jacob (Caroline) Dell of Downers Grove, Adam (Lisa) Dell of Westmont, Meghan (Brian) Grienenberger, Mariah Dell, Elizabeth Dell, John (Crystal) Parrett, all of Chicago, and Anne (Brett) Schnepper of Champaign; and 17 great-grandchildren, Andrew, George, Henry, Ava, Audrey, Amelia and Mattie Limacher, Whitney, Ryan and Claire Parrett, Samantha, Will, David, Luke and Michael Dell, and Emma and Julia Schnepper.
Visitation for Billie Louise Limacher will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, from the funeral home to St. Paul the Apostle Church, 18 Woodlawn Ave., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required at both the funeral home and the Church. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Joliet.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice, Lewis College or the University of St. Francis.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at fredcdames.com.