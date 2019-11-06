ST. JOSEPH — Billy Aten, 66, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Billy was born in Kankakee on March 17, 1953, to Leo and Lois (Tuttle) Aten. He married the love of his life, Judith “Jan” Francisco, on Oct. 9, 1983.
Surviving are his loving wife, Jan; daughter, Casey Aten of St. Joseph; sons, Billy Aten (Kierra Fonner) of Champaign and Austin Aten of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Colton and Casen Huls, Kali Fonner and Kash Aten; and his best friend and cousin, Max Aten of Greenville.
Billy earned a bachelor’s in education from Northwest Missouri State University and received the honor of being an All-American college athlete while playing baseball. When he wasn't on a ballfield, you could usually find him at the nearest pond. If they were biting, he was fishing.
He cherished his grandchildren and took the responsibility of "papaw" to another level. Whether it was walks at Homer Lake, days on the golf course, "car talk" or watching tennis tournaments, he always put his family first. Billy was known as B.A. in the car biz for more than 30 years. He never met a stranger and was everybody’s “best” friend.
A celebration of life will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Eastland Suites, 1907 N. Cunningham Ave., Urbana. This will be a time for all friends and family to gather and share their stories and memories.
Memorials are suggested to Papaws Legacy Memorial for his grandchildren, in care of Barkley Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 381, Greenup, IL 62428.