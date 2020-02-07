Billy Dean Martin Feb 7, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Billy Dean Martin, 73, of Danville died at 4:08 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers