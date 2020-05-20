HINDSBORO — Billy Eugene East, age 85, of Hindsboro passed away Sunday (May 17, 2020) at home, surrounded by his family.
Billy was born Nov. 6, 1934, to Kenneth and Opal (Kincade) East. He married Shirley Jo Trimble on June 22, 1955, at the Hindsboro United Methodist Church, and they enjoyed 64 wonderful years together.
Billy retired from the former Quantum Chemical plant at Tuscola after 42 years of service. With the exception of living in Atwood from 1958 to 1963, he lived in the Hindsboro area all of his life, and attended the local schools and churches. He began farming north of Hindsboro in 1963.
Billy’s dream of having sons and living on a farm were fulfilled when he and Shirley moved to the family farm, continuing the legacy begun by Shirley’s parents, Ernie and Ruby. During these years, Billy took pride in his son’s families, and enjoyed wildlife and caring for livestock. He respected the land in his care for the next generation. He retired from farming in 2007.
“It is a wonderful heritage to have an honest father.” – Proverbs 20:7
Billy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John East; and two great-grandsons, Carter Tomasello and Jacob East.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; their three sons, Ricky Eugene (Sara) East of Oakland, Ill., Roger Ernest (Kathy) East of Charleston and Russell Joe (Kimberly) East of Arcola; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Deanna) East, J.W. East, Erica Jo (Ben) Tomasello, Nicholas (and companion, Brittany) East, Kenneth (Julia) East and Alex (Patricia) East; six great-grandchildren, Conner and Jordan East, Kiersten East, Hemi Jo Tomasello, Callie Mae East and one great-grandchild on the way; a brother-in-law, Bob (Pacie) Trimble, and his family; and several loving nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Union Cemetery in rural Hindsboro. Billy’s ancestors were early settlers in Morgan Township, Coles County, in the 1830s through 1880. He is the seventh generation to be laid to rest in Union Cemetery.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Hindsboro Civic Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.krabelfuneralhome.com.