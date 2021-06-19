TOLONO — Bill was born to Bertha Louise (Holzhauer) and Ralph Blair McNeill on Oct. 1, 1934. He was a brother to seven siblings, all of whom preceded him in death. Bill married Lela Frances (Leonard) on May 5, 1951. They were married 45 years until she passed on March 24, 1997. They had three children, Rebecca Sue (Keith) Robbins, Steven Lyle (Debbie) McNeill and Christine Annette Hadlock. He was PaPa to 10 grandchildren, Megan (Kirby) Reddy, Eric P. Kirby, Sarah (McNeill) Sims, Jared McNeill, Rebekah (McNeill) Brown, Jonathon C. Owens, Samantha (Norwood) Pickett, Ian M. Norwood and Elaine Robbins; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Bill retired from the University of Illinois Electrical Engineering Bioacoustics Department, where he worked for 30-plus years. Over the years, he had personal businesses, which included a janitorial service, microscope cleaning and repair along with a partnership in Concepts Unlimited that designed race bicycle parts. He possessed an extreme talent to be able to design something from just an idea and make it work. The students at the UI would go to him with their ideas and limited sketches, telling him what the item needed to do and he would take the information and create.
Bill and Fran loved to travel, camp and spend time at the beach. He was an avid solitaire and rummy player. He had many talents, which included working with wood, drawing, painting, pottery and growing plants/flowers. He loved to feed the birds.
The family would like to thank Carle Hospice and the Carle Foundation Hospital ninth-floor staff for their exceptional patience and care during this strenuously emotional time. Their service went above and beyond what we could have ever expected.
Memorials can be made to Carle Hospice or Run 4 Raley Foundation.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.