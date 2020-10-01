COVINGTON, Ind. — Billy Ray Sherman, 77, of Covington, Ind., passed away Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020) at Sunset Rehab & Health Care, Canton, following a four-month illness.
Bill was born on Dec. 3, 1942, in Danville, the son of Fred D. and Grace E. (Loden) Sherman Sr. He married Dixie L. Beddow on April 22, 1967, and they divorced in 1992. Bill married Karen (Jahnke) Astell on April 18, 2007, in Forsyth, Mo., after being together 17 years. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2020.
Bill is survived by his children from his first marriage, son Billy R. Sherman II and daughter Candy A. Ross, both of Georgetown. Also surviving are his brothers, Harold (Jerry Sue) Sherman of Bloomington, Ind., and Jerry D. (Marilyn) Sherman of Oakwood; sister-in-law, Barbara Sherman of Chesapeake, Va,; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Dorothy (Bob) Coon (Dale) Johnson, Marjorie Jean (Bill) Starkey (Wayne Anderson), Fred Sherman Jr., Carol (Lee) Parker (Lloyd) Johnson and John (Marilyn) Sherman; and his beloved dog, Pokey.
Bill graduated from Danville High School in 1962. He honorably served in the U.S. Army from Dec. 27, 1962, until Dec. 27, 1965, and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of the American Legion. He worked at Hyster for 18 years and then Catlin Grade School as a custodian, where he retired from after 25 years of service. Bill enjoyed traveling and watching Illini basketball, NASCAR and Indy racing. He especially enjoyed gathering with family and friends to eat and play dominoes, cards or other games.
A celebration of Billy’s life will be at 12:30 p.m. (Indiana time) Saturday, Oct. 3, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 420 Third St., Covington, IN 47932, with Pastor Patti Wise officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Indiana time) Saturday prior to his service at the funeral home. Masks will be required to enter the building for visitation and service. He will be laid to rest in Mount Hope Cemetery, Covington.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the Danville Humane Society in Bill’s name, which would please him very much. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.