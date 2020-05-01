DANVILLE — Billy Troxel, 90, of Danville passed away on Tuesday (April 28, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. He was born on May 13, 1929, the son of Sarah (Hinton) and George Troxel in Loda. They preceded him in death.
Those preceding Billy in death include his children, Bonnie Troxel, John Troxel and Karen Troxel; six brothers, Orville Troxel, Harold Troxel, Robert Troxel, Charles Troxel, Leonard Troxel and Donald Troxel; and one sister, Glady Sargent.
Billy leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Margaret Marie; two sons, David (Toni) Troxel of Peoria Heights and William (Beverly) Troxel of Wilmington, Ohio; two daughters, Connie Troxel of Decatur, Ill., and Cheryl (Benjamin) Meier of Lincoln, Neb.; 10 grandchildren, Dylan Troxel, Zach Troxel, Logan Troxel, Whitney (Sean) Sagraves, Travis (Molly) Weber, Kevin (Amber) Royalty, Jennie (Joe) Belinsky, Tyler Miller, Lance Chuck and Jerimiah Chuck; one brother, Ronald (Darlene) Troxel of Olive Branch, Miss.; and two sisters, Grace Farney of Rankin and Barbara (Ronald) Morger of Casa Grande, Ariz.
Billy was the business agent for the Painters Local Union 398. He was a jack-of-all-trades. He was a great handyman and could fix anything. Billy was also the best baker; he baked pies and cakes and made the most delicious fudge.
He had a great sense of humor was quick-witted. Billy was the best husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed deeply by his family.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be a private family service held with a burial in Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
Memorial donations may be made in Billy’s name to the Dementia Society of America.
Please join Billy’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.