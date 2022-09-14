PLEASANT HILL — Billy Lavern Wagner, 86, of Pleasant Hill, formerly of Thomasboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
Billy was born Feb. 26, 1936, in Perry, the son of Charles Loren and Edith Fern Sparks (French) Wagner. He married Phyllis June McGuire on June 13, 1954, in Pittsfield; she preceded him in death on May 11, 2016.
Surviving are one daughter, Karen Hanten of Dallas, Ga.; two sons, Bill (Marsha) Wagner of Pekin and Del (Vickie) Wagner of Thomasboro; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Wagner of Broadlands; a stepbrother, Lee (Peggy) French; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death along with his wife and parents were one son, Darrell Wagner; a son-in-law, John Hanten; a great-grandson, Ian Wagner; and two stepbrothers, Robert and James French.
Billy was a proud Air Force veteran with over 25 years served between active duty and civil service. He later went on to team drive a semitrailer for 13 years with his wife, Phyllis. The two drove many miles and all across the U.S. In his later years, he drove for Carle Clinic as a courier.
Building his barn house, using his John Deere tractor or just tinkering around are things you could often find him doing around his property. Or, you could catch him making his favorite and most famous meal, stir fry, which he learned to make while on a remote Air Force assignment.
His favorite nighttime snack was always dark chocolate, and he was always ready and willing to share. Most recently, he enjoyed driving around the local countryside with his loving companion, Virginia Halpin, and any visiting family.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at First Baptist Church, 302 Parkview St., Pleasant Hill. A gathering of friends and family will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Billy will be laid to rest along with his wife, Phyllis, in Pittsfield West Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Billy. Condolences may be offered at nieburfh.com.