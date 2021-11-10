DECATUR — Billy Wayne ‟Bill” Schrodt, 79, of Decatur, formerly of Saybrook and Paxton, passed away at 6:58 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 7, 2021) at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 302 E. Lincoln St., Saybrook, with Pastor Dave Parker officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower, at a later date.
Bill was born on Sept. 26, 1942, in Beardstown, a son of Paul and Ida Marie Coil Schrodt. He married Linda Coleen Raymer in October 1963.
Bill and Coleen had four children, Ricky Schrodt of Glendale, Ariz., Jeffrey (Jill) Schrodt of Paxton, Jody Schrodt (Tim) of Paxton and Janet (Craig) Loschen of Ludlow. He is survived by his four children; nine grandchildren; his significant other, Roberta Fox of Decatur; two sons, Tom Fox and Stan (Niki) Fox, both of Tennessee; and a sister, Linda Hart of Saybrook.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and a brother.
He was a retired farmer and semi-truck driver. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 401 in Decatur and International Teamsters Union. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illini, but, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Cardio-Pulmonary Rehabilitation at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.