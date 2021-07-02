BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Bishop Phillip L. Wright, former resident of Chicago and current pastor of Cathedral of the Cross A.O.H. Church of God, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mother Arneatha Wright, and generations of children.
A public viewing will be held Friday, July 2, from noon to 6 p.m. at Cathedral of the Cross A.O.H. Church of God, 1480 Center Point Pkwy., Birmingham, AL 35215, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church Saturday, July 3, at noon with entombment to follow in Jefferson Memorial Gardens, Birmingham.