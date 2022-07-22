MONTICELLO — Mitchell Blaine Kurth, a passionate father and husband, passed away after a short but valiant battle with esophageal cancer at 55 years of age. He died Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Urbana, at Carle Foundation Hospital.
He was born in 1967 to Bill and Betty Kurth in Centralia.
Blaine resided in Thomasboro in his youth, attended schools in the area and graduated from Rantoul High School in 1985.
In furthering his education, Blaine attended Parkland College and Illinois State University.
He graduated from ISU in 1994 with a B.S. in occupational safety and health.
He married Heather (Swim) Kurth on Oct. 2, 1999, in Monticello.
Blaine spent 27 years working as a loss-control specialist. He often coined himself as a “safety nerd.” He loved getting to help people through his work and was passionate about making the world a safer place.
In his free time, he was an avid golfer, enjoyed collecting and listening to albums, watching movies (especially those with minions) and playing with the puppy he “still wasn’t on board with.”
He valued spending quality time with his friends and family and never failed to put a smile on everyone's faces.
Mr. Kurth is survived by his wife, Heather Kurth of Monticello; children, Maya Kurth and Rylee Kurth of Monticello; parents, Bill and Betty Kurth of Thomasboro; sister, Brandy (Dave) Stubblefield of Rochester; and two nieces and three nephews.
A celebration of life service will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations contributing to his children’s college funds. Thank you very much. Have a safe day. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.