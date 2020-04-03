ST. JOSEPH — Blair Ann Coyne, 24, of St. Joseph passed away on Sunday (March 29, 2020) at home.
Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements. To protect the health and safety of friends and family, there will be a celebration of life to honor Blair at a later date.
Blair was born March 12, 1996, a daughter of Bill and Kimberly Coyne. She graduated from St. Joseph-Ogden High School and attended Parkland College.
While attending college, she worked for health care and food service companies. Most recently, she enjoyed working with her work family at Core Life Eatery in Champaign and was in the process of completing training to become an assistant manager.
Blair was preceded in death by her mother, Kimberly Coyne, and her grandmother, Sharon.
She is survived by her father, Bill; brother, Justin Awalt of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; three nephews, Cain, Jax and Jones; her grandfather, David Cook of Urbana; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Blair loved traveling and especially cherished her trips to Florida, California and the East Coast to visit family and friends. She also enjoyed staying connected with friends and family on Facebook and social media, and often shared stories about her favorite sports teams and photos of her family and friends.
Blair will be missed by all, but especially by her father Bill Coyne, who will never forget the memories they shared together. She will forever be his angel, and her spirit will live on in her family and friends.
