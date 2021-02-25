RANTOUL — Blanca Briseno, 67, of Rantoul passed away early Saturday morning (Feb. 20, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Dec. 23, 1953, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, a daughter of Ramiro Briseno and Natividad Garcia.
She is survived by a son, Ramiro Briseno of Rantoul; beloved niece, Elisabeth Guzman of Rantoul, and best friend, Martha Martinez-Espinosa of Rantoul, who were both like daughters to her; and two stepsons, Mario Navarrete of Holland, Mich., and Lorenzo Navarrete of Cumming, Ga.
Also surviving are Carlos Navarrete, Jesus Martinez and Chris Martinez, three young men who were like sons; she loved them and enjoyed taking them everywhere she went.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Navarrete, and sister, Silvia.
Blanca was very loved in the Rantoul Hispanic community. She was a selfless person and was known to help out anyone who needed it. She worked at her husband’s store, Supermercado el Rey in Rantoul. She also volunteered at the Rantoul Seek and Find.
A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 28) at Iglesia Vida, 106 E. Congress Ave., Rantoul. Pastor Antonio Perez will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, also at the church. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.
In memory of Blanca, the family asks that those who wish to bring a white flower to honor her with.