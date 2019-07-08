ATWOOD — Blanche Day Bishop, 98, of Atwood died peacefully at 10:20 a.m. Saturday (July 6, 2019) at the Arthur Home, Arthur.
Blanche was born Sept. 29, 1920, in rural Piatt County, the daughter of Clarence and Elsie (Mosser) Day. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Harley and Charles Dean Day.
Blanche married Kenneth Bishop after he returned from the war in the Pacific on June 25, 1944. He passed away on July 7, 1988.
Blanche is survived by her two daughters, Patty (Dave) Mason of Newton and Barb (John) Zangari of Lexington, Ky. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Laura (Danny) Fiorini of Pontiac, Trent (Miranda) Mason of Effingham and Lisa (Jon) Heinrichs of Independence, Ky.; four great-grandchildren, Mason, Drew and Lincoln Fiorini and Aria Mason; and sister, Pauline Fink of Brighton, Mich. She is also survived by a number of loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Blanche graduated from the Bement High School and from Normal University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in education. She later received a master’s degree in education from Eastern Illinois University. She taught business at Atwood High School, math at Hammond Grade School and fifth grade at Atwood-Hammond Grade School.
She was a member of Lake Fork United Church of Christ, where she served in various capacities, including the Memorial Committee and Scholarship Committee. She was an active member in her community, including the Atwood Women’s Club, Order of Eastern Star, Atwood Chamber of Commerce and Moultrie County Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed playing bridge with Sixteen Hi Club. She served on the Atwood-Hammond Library Board many years and acted as president. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, where she served as secretary and Americanism chairwoman. She enjoyed planning and working with students for the school’s Veterans Day program, helping place flags on main street during patriotic holidays, and making and serving apple dumplings at the Atwood Apple Dumpling Festival. Blanche served on the Piatt County Mental Health Board. She was on the Piatt County Housing Authority Board for over 23 years, where she served as director for five months in 2000, until the position could be filled. Blanche volunteered delivering peace meals in Atwood, for Piatt County Faith in Action, and at the Atwood Hammond Grade School as a mentor. She was involved in the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties, where she was a Pen Pal and in a program Operation Cool with the Illinois State Police targeting teenagers to encourage seatbelt usage. In 2000, Blanche was named Outstanding Senior Volunteer in Piatt County, and in 2001 she was Atwood’s Citizen of the Year.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 E. U.S. 36, Atwood. Burial will follow in the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, Blanche’s wish was for memorial donations be made to the Lake Fork Church Scholarship Fund or to Eberhardt Village in Arthur.
The family wishes to thank all who supported, cared for and visited Blanche during her last days. Special gratitude to the staff at Eberhardt Village and The Arthur Home for the love and care given to Blanche during her years there.
Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.