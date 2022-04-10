HORN LAKE, Miss. — Blanche Marie Webb (White) of Horn Lake, Miss., formerly of Lotus, born May 8, 1948, joined her heavenly family of her parents, two brothers, one sister and many others on Friday, April 1, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney Lee Webb, whom she married on May 14, 1966; three daughters, Sandy Webb of Horn Lake, Miss., Anita Cusick (David) of Hopkinsville, Ky., and MyLynda Eveland (Mendy) of Atwood; eight grandchildren, Travis Webb, Martisa Hicks, Katrina Gann, Krista Pyeatt, Austin Webb, David Cusick III, Aaron Cusick and Corrine Cusick; 19 great-grandchildren; two brothers; and many nieces and nephews.
She wore many hats, including waitress, CNA and general laborer. Her most important and favorite role was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She enjoyed spending time with family, coloring and sitting outdoors with her three dogs, Dahlia, Brandy and Little Girl. Everyone who ever met her loved her, and she never met a stranger.
She will be dearly missed by everyone she left behind.
Memorials in her honor may be made to Baptist Cancer Center, Memphis, Tenn.