PENSACOLA, Fla. — Steven Blane Pierro |||, 16, of Pensacola, Fla., was called home unexpectedly at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, due to an accident.
Surviving are his mother, Kristen Masterson of Pensacola; father, Steve Pierro of Rantoul; sister, Rachelle Pierro of Urbana; and stepfather, Donnie Wilson of Pensacola. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Anita Sellek, and stepfather, Adam Masterson.
Blane enjoyed fishing, playing basketball and following the Cardinals baseball team. He was a jokester and could find humor in anything. Those who knew Blane could agree he would give the shirt off his back to friends and family.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Christian Family Funeral Home for Kristen Masterson in Pensacola.