CHAMPAIGN — Blume E. Mulligan, 96, of Champaign died Thursday morning (March 5, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will a visitation Tuesday, March 10, from noon to 1 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Champaign.
Blume was born July 12, 1923, in Champaign, a daughter of Frank and Ella Kreager. She was a graduate of Champaign High. Blume married Robert Mulligan at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Sept. 2, 1943, and together they raised three children.
Robert preceded her in death in 1974. She was also preceded by her three brothers.
She is survived by her children, Mike (Linda) Mulligan of Minneapolis, Sherry (Gary) Amos of Bushnell and Rolly Mulligan of Champaign; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Blume was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother. She was also an avid UI sports fan.
