CHAMPAIGN — Bob Eugene Adams, 78, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Jan. 11, 1943, in Champaign, the son of Harley and Iva (Pierce) Adams.
He was a graduate of Monticello High School and was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he served in Korea.
Bob was employed for many years at Gene & Jack's Bi-Rite in Monticello, first as stock boy and later as a butcher upon his return from Korea.
He was a loyal member of American Legion Post 101 in Monticello and an avid Nascar fan, attending many races throughout the years with his buddies.
On June 11, 1968, Bob married Janice (Coatney) Martin at First United Methodist Church in Monticello; she survives.
He is also survived by three stepchildren, Laurie Martin, Mike (Stephanie) Martin and Shelley (Eddie) Clement; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. A private service will follow at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at The Venue CU, 51 E. Main St., Champaign.
Those who wish to remember Bob may make memorial contributions in his memory to American Legion Post 101, 108 E. Livingston St., Monticello, IL 61856, or a charity of their choice.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.