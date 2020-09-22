GIBSON CITY — Bishop (Rev.) Bob E. Koonce went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) at 10:54 p.m., surrounded by his family.
Bishop Koonce was born in Neoga on July 23, 1930, to Roy and Merena (Jay) Koonce. He married Eileen Ingram on Aug. 24, 1952, in Vandalia. After her March 31, 2013, death, he married Violet Pratt on Aug. 18, 2014, in Mendota. She died on Oct. 25, 2016.
He is survived by six children, the Rev. Roy (Mrs. Pete) Koonce, Karen (the Rev. Francis) Farney, the Rev. John (Lisa) Koonce, Gayla (David) May, Cheryl (Rick) Thompson and Kent (Kelly) Koonce; 23 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; Tina Seifert, whom he regarded as another daughter; one brother, Harold (Bernice) Koonce; and four sisters, Dorothy Gerhart, Aline Trulock, Arlene Gerwolls and Linda Sue (Charlie) Townsend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandchild, Clarissa; and three brothers, Don, Bill and Keith.
Bishop Koonce graduated from Brownstown High School as salutatorian of his class. Born again at 17 years old, he furthered his studies at Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul, Minn., graduating in 1953. He and his small family traveled as evangelists for a short time before he began pastoring. In 1963, settled in Gibson City, he founded Gibson City Pentecostal Church. He pastored, sold Jewel Tea and later John Deere tractors, retiring from sales in 1987. He never quit his outreach for Jesus.
An author himself, Bishop Koonce formed the Apostolic Author’s Association in 1987, and he and his wife then founded one of their dearest outreaches, The Prisoner’s Friend Ministries, in 1997. He was ordained a bishop in 1999. An avid Bible scholar, Bishop Koonce received his doctorate in theology in 2004 from Parkersburg Bible College, Parkersburg, W.Va.
Above all, so loved by his family, Bishop Koonce was husband, dad, grandpa and papa! His passion was Jesus. “HE Wins!”
A visitation will be at Gibson City Pentecostal Church from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and a celebration of life service will immediately follow; the Rev. Timothy Koonce officiating.
Memorials may be made to GC Pentecostal Church or the Bob Koonce Memorial Fund. Wearing of masks is being requested by the church. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.