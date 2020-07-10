GIBSON CITY — Robert L. "Bob" Farris, 75, of Gibson City peacefully passed away Thursday (July 9, 2020) at his home.
A Masonic service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City; visitation will follow until 5 p.m. His funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Military rites will follow the service at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson City VFW or the family.
Bob was born May 25, 1945, in Anneta, Ky., a son of Glen and Margie Decker Farris. He married Joyce L. Hackney on Nov. 21, 1970, in Ogden. They were married 49 years. Joyce survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are their children, Cindy (Daniel) Morano of Gibson City, Rob (DeeAnna) Farris of Ludlow and Chris (Kevin) Farris of Gibson City; seven grandchildren, Dylan Morano, Adam Farris, Bryant Morano, Allison (Dylan) Roberts, Skyler Morano, Emma Roberts and Angelina Parisi; a great-granddaughter, Aria Giddens, and two great-grandsons, Andrew and Jordan Dunn; his siblings, Glenn (Brenda) Farris of Payson, Roger (Karen) Farris of Camargo, Ella (Gary) Fairchild of Gibson City, Edna (Larry) Taylor of Broadlands and Gloria (Jim) Lowdermilk of Rocky Mount, N.C.; sister-in-law, Brenda Farris of Fairgrange; former son-in-law, Curt Roberts of Gibson City; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; and infant sister, Barbara.
Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army in the 7th Infantry, 101st Airborne, during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW Post 6289 of Gibson City and was the current post commander; he was also a member of the Lee Lowery American Legion Post 568 and its color guard unit as well as 40/8.
Bob was a Mason and a member of Gibson City Lodge 733 AF & AM. He was a millwright at Central Soya for 30 years. While at Central Soya, he was Workers Union BCTGM Local 323 president and served on the McMillen Credit Union Board. After retiring, he went to work at Heritage FS and as a driver for Bradbury Auto Sales.
Bob enjoyed fishing, antique cars and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Online condolences and memories of Bob can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.