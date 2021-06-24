MANSFIELD — Born Harold Robert “Bob” Herriott, 92, entered eternal rest Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at home with his daughters by his side.
The family will have an open house at his home in Mansfield on Monday, June 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Casual dress, and wear your favorite hat. There will be a private family inurnment. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on March 26, 1929, in Champaign County, to Harold and Gretchen Herriott. He married Joyce Herriott on June 25, 1950, and started an “all-girl” family, as he put it. He married Virginia (Bird) Dawkins on Feb. 12, 1989. She preceded him in death March 22, 2018.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill.
He is survived by his daughters, Jan (Randall) Allen of Homer and Sue Herriott (Jerry) Hinshaw of Hudson and children Hanna (Matt) Moody, Orin Allen, Lauren (Jonathon) Mosley, Anna (Tyler) Lyons, Lena (Alex) Head and Cade Hinshaw; and great-grandchildren, Kimber, Calen, Camden and Tessa.
He is also survived by his stepchildren, Dee (Mark) Slack, Duane (Gaye) Dawkins, Rick (Lori) Dawkins and Diane (Tom) Williams; 10 stepgrandchildren, Ben (Betsy) Williams, Luke (Shannon) Williams, Emily (Noah) Schrader, Michael Culbertson, Clayton (Gina) Dawkins, Zeb (Ashleigh) Dawkins, Zac (Angelina) Dawkins, Zara (Steve) Dawkins, Ginny (Matt) Williams and Thomas (Paige) Williams; 16 stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He also leaves behind his special neighbors and caregivers, whom he loved like family, the Lisa Lehnert family, Jamie Larkin family and Crystal Arndt family.
Bob lived in Mahomet most of his life, farming and raising Angus cattle. He was a strong supporter of 4-H and FFA and even served as state FFA president in 1949. He was active in the Illinois Angus Association and was the adviser for the Illinois Junior Angus group for many years. His role as adviser took him across the country to many national Angus shows, where he met many, many friends. Showing cattle was a true passion, and he was quite the “clipper man” in his day. He loved talking about farming and the cattle business and was continually educating his caregivers on “Certified Angus Beef,” among other farming topics.
Bob was an outgoing guy who loved being the life of the party. He enjoyed driving his golf cart around town, waving and hollering at everyone he saw. He also loved driving his antique tractor in the Seymour 4th of July parade and Mansfield homecoming parade. When he was physically able, he was the “go-to man” to get things done and would help anyone accomplish any task. He had an award-winning smile and strong wit.
The family would like to thank his main caregiver, Jamie Larkin, for her many years of dedication, service and love. Bob always said she could “dish it out” just as good as he could, and they had many happy days driving around looking at the sites. She learned more about cattle and farming than she probably ever cared to know, according to Bob.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice.