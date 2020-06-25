RANTOUL — Bob Lee Logsdon, 72, of Rantoul joined his wife in heaven in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was born July 29, 1947, in Kentucky, a son of Riley and Kathleen (Warf) Logsdon. He married Barbara June Allen on May 28, 1968, in Champaign. She preceded him on Jan. 21, 2019.
He is survived by his two children, Nick (Lisa ) Ryan Logsdon and Dawn Marie Logsdon, both of Rantoul; a granddaughter, Bailey Logsdon; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are two sisters, Barbara McLean of Urbana and Sharon (Greg) Ipox of Mansfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Bob served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He made his career at the Champaign post office, where he did maintenance for 26 years.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.