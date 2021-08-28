Listen to this article

SAVOY — Bobbi Tremper, 62, of Savoy died Aug. 17, 2021, in Urbana.

Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 5 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., C. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 5 at the funeral home.

Trending Videos