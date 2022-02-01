CHAMPAIGN — Bobbie (Barbara Ann) Culbertson, 71, passed away Thursday (Jan. 27, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Friends may greet the family Friday, Feb. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Burial will take place at a later date in Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Born in Waukegan, Bobbie lived throughout the Midwest with her parents, Elmer and Gladyce Iverson, and sister, Sandi, before moving to the Champaign-Urbana area for her high school years.
A longtime resident of downtown Champaign, she was one of the original organizers of the Washington Street 4th of July parade. She enjoyed taking road trips, gardening and spending time with friends and family. She spent a number of years researching and writing about cult classic and B movies.
She will be greatly missed by her family, including her daughters, Heather, Melanie and Elizabeth; son, Seane; granddaughters, Brooke, Halle and Addison; and fiancé, Gary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.