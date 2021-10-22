POTOMAC — Bobbie Jene Morgan, 35, of Potomac passed away at 7:38 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Bobbie was born on Dec. 1, 1985, the daughter of Robert Gene Morgan and Pamela Diana (Ward) Reid. She was previously married to Mike Wagner.
She is survived by two sons, Xavier Williams of Rantoul and Bentley Tester of Potomac; six brothers, Travis (Mandy) Reid of Calvert City, Ky., John Jackson of Danville, Dale Morgan of Danville, William Morgan of Danville, Robert Lee Morgan of Oakwood and Tyler Morgan of Oakwood; three sisters, Jessica Lutz of Potomac, Sierra Morgan of Potomac and Macey Morgan of Oakwood; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wayne and Jean Ward and Robert and Cleadis Haun.
Bobbie graduated from St. Joseph High School in 2004. She enjoyed doing cross-stitch, making jewelry, doing art projects, being feisty and spending time with her children.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, with Pastor Randy Holden officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. According to her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring her life. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.