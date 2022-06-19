PESOTUM — Bobbie Gene Stivers, 87, of Pesotum went to heaven peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by loved ones, on Thursday (June 16, 2022).
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Freese Funeral Home, 407 N. Bourne St., Tolono. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Davis Cemetery, Pesotum. Bob requested casual dress. Bob wanted everyone to wear your Cubs or Illini gear or camo apparel.
Bob was born Nov. 10, 1934, in Olney, to Raymond and Opal (Blackford) Stivers. He married Mary Mahaney on April 18, 1954. They divorced Sept. 6, 1981. Bob married Doris Peacher on Jan. 3, 1987.
Bob is survived by his wife, Doris; son Anthony (Sally) of Des Plaines; son Dennis of Urbana; daughter Bobette (Larry) of Bement; daughter Beth (Levi) of Newton; son Charlie (Mary Ann) of Moweaqua; son Ken of Pesotum; daughter Debbie (Todd) of Pesotum; and “Aunt” Laura of Pesotum. Papa Bob is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Corrine; two brothers, Loyd and Jerry; and two granddaughters.
Bob enjoyed growing up in the home of the white squirrels, Olney. He worked at Illinois Power from 1958 until he retired in 1996. He was always ready to go watch any grandkid in any activity they were doing. Bob loved to throw a line in the water and enjoy the sun on his face while catching fish. Some of his fondest memories were with his hunting buddy, Leo Volk, who we are sure was waiting at the gate to welcome him and take him hunting in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to either Carle Hospice, Urbana, or the Pesotum Fire Department, Pesotum, in Bob’s name. Special thanks to Carle Hospice nurse Kathy Bromeling and the other workers from Carle Hospice. Also, thanks to the Pesotum Fire Department for their care and compassion. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.