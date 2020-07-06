PAXTON — Bobbie N. Thilmony, 92, of Loda passed away at 8:46 a.m. Saturday (July 4, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with Pastor Rachel Stockle officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bobbie was born May 1, 1928, in Nevada County, Ark., the daughter of Hinton and Lois Dillard Martin. She married Peter J. “Bud” Thilmony Jr. on June 1, 1947, in Norristown, Pa. He preceded her in death June 8, 1985.
She is survived by two sons, Martin Thilmony and Scott (Carol) Thilmony; three granddaughters and one grandson; one great-granddaughter; and another great-granddaughter due in late summer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Robert Martin.
Bobbie spent her childhood in Nevada County, Ark., and graduated from Prescott High School in Prescott, Ark. She and Bud moved in the early 1950s to rural Loda, where she helped him on the farm. Bobbie was also a secretary at the Buckley-Loda Grade School for many years.
She was a member of Loda United Methodist Church and was very involved in the church in her earlier years. Bobbie enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to Accolade of Paxton Senior Living or the Loda United Methodist Church.