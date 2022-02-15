TAFT, Tenn. — Bobby Lawrence Birt Jr., 72, of Taft, Tenn., passed away on Friday (Feb. 11, 2022).
He was born on March 7, 1949, in Urbana, to the late Bobby Lawrence and Betty Marvell Daniell Birt. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a retired aeronautical engineer for Redstone Missile Defense and a member of Kirkland Baptist Church.
Mr. Birt is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandra Wingler Birt; daughter, Alicia (Matt) Repasky of Taft; son, Bradley Birt of Champaign; grandchildren, Hunter (Kelsie) Repasky and Hannah Repasky; sister, Cathy Naripoku of Port Charlotte, Fla.; brothers, Denny (Jan) Birt of Savoy and David (Mary) Birt of Tacoma, Wash.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 13, at Kirkland Baptist Church. Burial followed in Kirkland Cemetery.
Online condolences at gallantfuneralhome.com, Gallantt-Riverview Funeral Home, Fayetteville, Tenn.