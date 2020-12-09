URBANA — Bobby J. Dalbey Sr., 90, of Urbana passed away Monday (Dec. 7, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Bobby was born Oct. 1, 1930, in Fairmount, the son of Oliver and Zella Dalbey. He married Wilma Jenkins (Dalbey) on Aug. 23, 1951, in Albany, Ga.
Surviving are one son, Bobby Dalbey Jr. of Gilbert, Ariz; three grandchildren, Erin Clark and husband, of Lowell, Ark., Payton Dalbey and wife, of Queen Creek, Ariz., and Carly Dalbey of Mesa, Ariz.; two great-grandchildren, Gavin Clark and Owen Clark of Lowell; and two sisters, June Poynter-Summers of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Maxine Davis of Fairmount.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; two brothers; four sisters; and his parents.
Bobby graduated from Fairmount High School in 1948. He served in the USAF from 1950-1954.
He began working at Hyster Company in 1956 and retired after 37 years, in 1993. After retirement, he began working at GHR Engineering and, after 20 years, retired on Oct. 1, 2020.
He enjoyed golfing and collecting coins, and he has shared the last eight years with his close personal friend, Barb Livingston of Urbana.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Carle Foundation Hospital for the care given to Bobby.
Due to COVID-19, services will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences to rortvedtfuneralservices.com.