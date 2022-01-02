OGDEN — Bobby D. Jackson, 71, of Ogden passed away at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Bobby was born Feb. 8, 1950, in Champaign, the son of Bobby Dean and Juanita June (Zindars) Jackson.
He is survived by his life partner of 31 years, Shirl Woodward of Ogden; a son, Ryan Dean Jackson of Ogden; two stepchildren, Jeremy Woodward and Jennifer Woodward; a brother, Dave (Molly) Jackson of St. Joseph; a sister, Jan (Robert) Starr of Smithville, Mo.; and five grandchildren, Nicklas Jackson, Owen, Carson, Savannah and Summer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Jason Jackson.
Bobby was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having been stationed in Germany. He worked for Grussing Ag for many years. He also worked as a farmhand in the area.
Bobby enjoyed NASCAR and fishing.
Per his wishes, Bobby was cremated. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.