STATE LINE CITY, Ind. — Bobby McLain, 85, died Monday (June 28, 2021) at Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System, Danville.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1303 N. Walnut St., Danville. Father Bo Schmitt will officiate. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Danville, with military rites accorded by American Legion Post 210. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with a Rosary service at 4:30 p.m.