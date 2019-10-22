CEDARTOWN, Ga. — Bobby Sloman, 87, of Cedartown, Ga., passed away Friday (Oct. 18, 2019).
He was born Jan. 24, 1932, in Cedartown, a son of the late Clarence Sloman and Irene Coalson Sloman. He married Ruth Kirby on July 2, 1972, in Philo. She preceded him in death Jan. 8, 2003.
Bobby worked as a U.S. postal mail carrier. He was a member of the Sonny Norman Drifting Playboys band that played regularly at the Rose Bowl in Urbana. After moving to Georgia in 1978, he became a square-dance caller, enjoying this until his death.
Surviving are his brother, Gerald Sloman; stepsons, Harold Ray, Gary, Ken, Dale and Rick Kirby, and their families; and longtime companion, Nancy Shope, and her son, Gus Shope.
Visitation will be at Gammage Funeral Home, 106 N. College St., Cedartown, Ga., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from noon until the 2:30 p.m. funeral service. Interment will follow in Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery.
A donation in honor of Bobby may be made to the charity of your choice.