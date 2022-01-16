Bobie Lambert Jan 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bobie Lambert Photo Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FISHERS, Ind. — Bobie Jae Lambert, formerly of Champaign, was born April 10, 1931, and died Dec. 11, 2021. Neptune Society is handling the arrangements for the Air Force veteran. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos