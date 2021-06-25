CHARLESTON — Bonita (Bonnie) Joyce Tuggle, 85, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at St. Alexus Hospital, Hoffman Estates.
She was born in Hoopeston to Carl and Buryle (Bostwick) Smith and was an only child. Growing up, Bonnie spent much time with her grandmother, who taught her to cook, sew, bake and also be sensitive to other people’s needs. She had many interests, including Girl Scouting, camping, swimming, playing piano and voice lessons. She loved to spend time with her friends and cousins, who were like siblings to her. After graduating from high school, Bonnie went on to attend Eastern Illinois University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in education, which began her 30-year teaching career as a physical education teacher. She married Charles Robert Tuggle of Rossville in 1957 and raised two sons, Art and Chuck. She was a beloved teacher by her students, as she taught at many different schools over the years in central Illinois. She made lifelong friends everywhere she taught. Bonnie loved to travel to her most favorite place, the Northwoods of Minnesota, where she spent countless summers with her family over many years. After she retired, the summer trips to Bemidji, Minn., continued, where she was a member of the Sweet Adeline’s professional singing chorus, a member of various church groups, ushered at the local playhouse and enjoyed fishing and boating and a daily workout routine. She and her husband were avid travelers after retirement, visiting Hawaii, Alaska, Florida, Texas, Europe, Australia, UK and Ireland, where she researched her family genealogy as she was a dedicated record keeper, leaving her family with a priceless treasure of ancestry charts, vintage photographs and detailed notes.
Left to honor Bonnie and remember her love are her eldest son, Arthur (Carrie) Tuggle; beloved grandchildren, Patrick Tuggle, Ryan (Stephanie) Tuggle and Kelly Tuggle; three great-granddaughters, Madalyn, Charlotte and Violet; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Aurianna, Landon and Nicholas.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Charles Robert Tuggle, and second son, Charles Robert Tuggle Jr.
Cards may be received by Arthur Tuggle at 125 Plymouth Ct., Bartlett, Il 60103. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. If interested in attending, please contact Arthur.