HEYWORTH — Bonnie B. Masters, 95, of Georgetown, Texas, formerly of Mansfield and McLean, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019) at the home of her son, Tim (Terri) Masters, in Georgetown, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth, with the Rev. Dan Masters officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Heyworth Cemetery, Heyworth.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Foreign Mission Foundation.
Bonnie was born Nov. 21, 1923, in Cass County, Ind., a daughter to Melvin D. and Flora Caughell Hornbeck. She married Merwyn E. Masters on Dec. 31, 1941, in Normal.
Bonnie is survived by one sister, Marjorie Badger of LeRoy; five children, Joyce (Lloyd) Hendricks of Mackinaw, Gary (Jean) Masters of Urbana, Dan (Lynn) Masters of Harrisburg, Tim (Terri) Masters of Georgetown, Texas, and Paul (Teresa) Masters of San Tan Valley, Ariz.; 17 grandchildren; and a multitude of great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one son, Philip E. Masters; four sisters, Sarah, Clara, Mary and Geneva; and two brothers, John and Joe.
Bonnie was born for the ministry of Jesus Christ in her life. She played piano and accordion alongside her family and husband as they served in the ministry of congregational pastoring throughout their lives. She was a school aide in Olympia School District from 1967 through 1975 and took up school teaching at Faith Christian Academy in Mahomet in 1976 through 1985.
Bonnie served her family and friends “esteeming others more highly than herself” with character and love. She loved her family and was an ever faithful example of the grace and love of Jesus Christ.