RANTOUL — Bonnie Bracken, 66, of Rantoul passed away Monday afternoon (Jan. 24, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born May 12, 1955, in Champaign County, a daughter of Morris and Dolly (Naeder) Bracken.
She is survived by three sons, Justin (Christi) Isaac of Rantoul, Travis Isaac of Westville and Lance Isaac of Rantoul; a sister, Melinda Hoard of Virginia; and two grandchildren, Morgan and Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.
Bonnie was a loving mother and grandmother, and her family was the most important part of her life. She will be dearly missed.
A funeral service will be at 11 Friday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. She will be buried in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.