OGDEN — Bonnie Ilean (Willfong) Coddington, 95, of Ogden died peacefully Saturday (March 28, 2020) at 10 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after a short illness.
Bonnie was born north of Ogden on May 27, 1924, to John and Goldie Willfong, and lived her entire life in the Ogden area.
Bonnie married Robert F. Coddington (Bob) in Homer on May 2, 1946. Their son, Dennis, was born on Jan. 2, 1950.
She was preceded in death by her husband (Bob), son (Denny), daughter-in-law (Nancy), parents, five brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by one sister, June Cameron of Hoffman Estates; grandson, Sam Coddington (Heather) of Broomfield, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She attended Ogden Grade School and graduated from Ogden Community High School in 1942. After graduating from high school, Bonnie worked for John Heffernan and Son Wholesale Tobacco until she and Bob were married. After Bob died and Bonnie became the sole support of herself and her son, she was employed by Industrial Towel and Uniform Service until she retired at 62. She was a strong and resilient woman who learned early how to take care of herself.
Bonnie was very proud and honored to be a Lifetime Member and Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star (OES) and a Lifetime Member of Women of the Moose. She enjoyed fishing with Denny and her friend, Agnes, sharing pizza and beer after bowling with friends and playing cards with a group of friends in Fithian and Sydney. She spoke fondly of the many gambling expeditions she participated in with friends and family members. In recent years, she spent many hours reading and working crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. Many of her family members have counted cross-stitch treasures that she created for them.
Throughout her life, Bonnie enjoyed her opportunities to travel with family and friends. She shared many memories of trips to the west coast, Florida, New York City, Niagara Falls, Disney World and South Carolina, to name a few. Bonnie’s life was enriched by her many friendships. She spoke lovingly of her sister-in-law, Ruth Beard; good friend, Ruby; and great neighbors, Pat and Carolyn (who added so much to her life in the last few years).
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, burial will be private, and a memorial service will be held in her honor at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by Freese Funeral Home, St. Joseph.