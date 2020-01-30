DECATUR — Bonnie G. Finfrock, 91, of Decatur, formerly of Urbana, passed away at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) at Tanglewood Village in Decatur.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Mount Olive Cemetery in Mayview.
Bonnie was born in Lowe Township on Oct. 16, 1928, to Joda H. and Orpha Bella (Collins) Perkins. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were three sisters and two nephews.
Bonnie married John H. Finfrock in Urbana on April 6, 1961; he passed away on Feb. 13, 1997.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Barbara (Greg) Foster, Terry (Tim) Lane, Becky (John) Flanders, Tammy (Jim) Jones, Wilma Tortorice, Linda Finfrock, Carol Toombs, Randy Finfrock, David Finfrock, Diana Finfrock-Farrar and Marilyn Finfrock-Stratmann. Many great-nieces and -nephews also survive her.
Bonnie graduated from Atwood High School; she worked as the secretary of Finfrock Law Offices for many years.
She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Tuscola and a former member of the Urbana Country Club, Tuscola Moose Lodge and the Ultrusa Club.
Bonnie loved bananas and ice cream. She enjoyed lilies and working on puzzles.
Bonnie loved cats so she requested that memorial contributions be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.