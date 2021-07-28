CHAMPAIGN — Bonnie L. Hummel, 89, of Champaign passed away at her home of 60 years on Thursday (July 22, 2021).
She was born in Wellington Hotel, Blue Earth, Minn., to Gilbert and Helen Bernards, on Dec. 24, 1931, “the most beautiful Christmas ever,” according to her mother. She grew up with her three siblings in the hotel, her family’s business, and pitched in by waiting tables, typing menus and penning bus passenger lists. She graduated from Blue Earth High School in 1949 and completed a two-year degree at Saint Cloud State Teachers College. She taught elementary school in Delavan, Minn., until her marriage to John P. Hummel on Aug. 29, 1953.
The couple moved to California for John’s graduate studies and started a family. In 1956, they relocated to Urbana. After many years of caring for her family as an at-home mother, Bonnie went back to school, graduating from the University of Illinois in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She taught in the Champaign Unit 4 School District at Garden Hills, Kenwood and Westview elementary schools. She primarily taught fourth grade and especially enjoyed teaching math. During her teaching career, she completed a master’s degree, also at the University of Illinois, and mentored numerous student teachers.
Bonnie was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, where she was a stalwart member of the choir for over 60 years. She loved “good, strong hymns” and powerful organ music. She was active in the women’s organization at Grace, WELCA, with whom she organized and served many funeral meals to families in their times of need. Bonnie treasured friendships made at church, in the neighborhood, among colleagues and with a potluck group started in the 1950s that met regularly for decades.
Bonnie considered her greatest accomplishment to be raising a family with John. She was proud of the achievements of her children and grandchildren but also appreciated their unique personalities and subtle gifts. She particularly enjoyed family vacations at the lake in Minnesota and was always up for just about any game played with kids and grandkids. She loved to play cards and was an excellent bridge and cribbage player. Sports played a significant role in her life; Bonnie played softball in her youth and golf throughout her life. As a spectator, she was a supportive mom and grandma, watching countless tennis matches and basketball games.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, John P. Hummel; sister, Dona Kornbaum of Brookings, S.D.; and children, Glenn (Linda) Hummel of Valparaiso, Ind., Paul (Carla) Hummel of Las Vegas, Thomas Hummel (Shelly Reiten) of Savoy and Mary (William) Bahnfleth of State College, Pa. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Patrick Hummel, Christina Hummel (Jeff Fardink), Robbie Hummel, Dan Hummel, Charlotte Bahnfleth (Nate Stevens), Anna Bahnfleth (Ryan Blake) and Emma Hummel; and great-grandson, Emmett Fardink.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Marwin “Marv” Bernards and Wallace “Gunnar” Bernards.
Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church, 313 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL 61820; Camp Knutson, 11148 Manhattan Point Blvd., Crosslake, MN 56442; or the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Champaign, on Oct. 23, at 11 a.m., subject to public health protocols.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.