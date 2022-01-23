ATWOOD — Bonnie K. Heinzelmann, 79, of Atwood passed away at 1:46 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 20, 2022) at Arbor Rose of Charleston.
Private family services will be held. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Heinzelmann was born Aug. 21, 1942, in Friona, Texas, the daughter of Elza Roy and Katie Inez Bell Jones. She married Paul Arthur Heinzelmann on Aug. 22, 1965. He preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 1994.
Survivors include her son, Wayne (Suzanne) Heinzelmann of Lovington; daughter, Wendy (Jerry) Norman of Pierson; five granddaughters, Britny Heinzelmann, Victoria (Brody) Cole, Katie (Chad) Karnes, Kimberly Swinford and Karissa (Quade) Coslow; five great-grandchildren, Carson, Keelynn, Olivia, Lane and Hatcher; a brother, Bob (Kay) Jones of Rineyville, Ky.; and a sister, Beverly (Dave) Jennings of Brownstown.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Bonnie liked to travel, go to concerts and read.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to James Reeder American Legion Post 770, P.O. Box 343, Atwood, IL 61913; or Arbor Rose of Charleston, 1911 18th St., Charleston, IL 61920. Online condolences to the family may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.