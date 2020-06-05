SAVOY — Bonnie L. Markiewicz, 82, of Savoy passed away Wednesday (June 3, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She was born Sept. 18, 1937, in Chicago to Florence and Charles Boulos. They preceded her in death.
Bonnie married Merlin A. Markiewicz on Sept. 28, 1957, in Chicago. He preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 1993.
She is survived by her daughters, Joy (Kenny) Bilger of Champaign and Janus (Todd) Wilken of Bowling Green, Ky.; sister, Carol Schmitt of Rolling Meadows; and grandchildren, Corey and Nikki Bilger and Cole (Caroline), Alex and Drew Wilken.
She loved her family dearly and was incredibly proud of her grandchildren. She spent many hours volunteering at the Champaign Public Library and found great joy in her senior rescue dogs. She was an avid reader and shopper, and enjoyed drinking coffee and discussing current events with friends.
Morgan Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements, and a private graveside service will be held on June 5, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to one of her favorite local organizations: the Champaign County Humane Society or the Champaign Public Library.
