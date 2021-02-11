POTOMAC — Bonnie E. Wolfe, 86, of Hoopeston passed away at 10:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Hawthorne Inn, Danville, with her husband by her side, due to natural causes.
Bonnie was born Sept. 2, 1934, in Paxton, the daughter of Glenn and Blossom (Hemphill) Olson. She married Donald C. Wolfe on Aug. 21, 1959, in Rankin. They renewed their vows at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Aug. 21, 1986.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah S. Shuler of Lafayette, Ind., and two sons, Royce M. Wolfe of Westville and Rodger B. (Marj) Wolfe of Oakwood.
She is also survived by four grandchildren, Brandon Shuler of Lafayette, Tiffany (Chad) Bruens of Oakwood, Taylor (Brock) Baker of Collison and Alexandra (Brock) Gale of Danville; seven great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Makynzie, Keatyn and Jorie Bruens, Bodee and Averee Baker and David Gale; two sisters, Glenna Diskin and Linda (Emery) Zimmerman of Hoopeston; one brother, Carl (Becky) Olson of Rankin; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Larry B. Shuler; brother, Donnie Olson; and sister, Margaret “Maggie” Diskin.
Bonnie attended Rankin Township High School. One of her proudest moments along with her family was upon the completion and receiving of her GED from Danville Area Community College in 1981.
Bonnie retired from Chanute Air Force Base, where she spent 25 years as the first cook in the dining hall. After her retirement, Bonnie spent several years as the owner and operator of Traditions Flower Shop in Rossville. She enjoyed ceramics, cooking and listening and dancing to big-band music, attending dinners and dances at the Hoopeston Multi Agency and spending time with her family and friends.
She was a member of the Potomac Women of Today, Red Hat Society and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoopeston, with Father Thomas Gibson officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service in Union Cemetery, Rankin. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Wolfe-Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac. A rosary service will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Hoopeston Multi Agency. The family has entrusted Wolfe-Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Bonnie’s life. Condolences may be sent to the family on her everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.